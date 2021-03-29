Local Leaders: The Podcast Presents “Leading Ladies Award" to Livingston Parish Women Leaders.

Local Leaders: The Podcast is a Livingston Parish, Louisiana video and audio podcast that focuses on small businesses in the area. Local Leaders: The Podcast Livingston Parish leading ladies award recipients Jim Chapman, host of Local Leaders: The Podcast is an award-winning blogger and podcast host. With over 17k views per episode, the podcast is a cost-effective way for small business owners to reach the Livingston Parish area. Local Leaders: The Podcast is located at 181 Del Norte Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726, right in the heart of Livingston Parish.

In celebration of Women's history month, Jim Chapman, host of Local Leaders: The Podcast, presented awards honoring some of the areas top female leaders.

Livingston Parish is full of women in business who exhibit leadership qualities that are worth recognizing. So many that it was a challenge to pick just five.” — Jim Chapman - Host of Local Leaders: The Podcast

DENHAM SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Women's history month, Jim Chapman, host of Local Leaders: The Podcast , presented awards honoring some of the top female leaders in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.Naming it the "Leading Ladies Award," Jim selected five female business owners/leaders in their field and recognized them on his podcast and social media outlets."Livingston Parish is full of women in business who exhibit leadership qualities that are worth recognizing." Chapman continues, "So many that it was a challenge to pick just five."But, Jim had to select five leading ladies out of hundreds of possible recipients. The five leading ladies of Livingston Parish are:1. Krystal HardisonMrs. Harrison is the director of the Southeastern University Livingston Center in Walker, Louisiana. Throughout her life, she has mentored scores of young people, and her passion stands out making her an obvious choice for this award.2. Lori JohnsonMrs. Johnson is the Financial Center Manager for Hancock/Whitney Bank in Denham Springs, LA. In her 25+ years in the financial field, she's developed a passion for serving the elderly in the area by providing them resources, knowledge, and tools to avoid becoming victims of bank fraud. She was given this award as a token of gratitude for her service to the local community.3. Amber DugasMrs. Dugas is the owner of TOLA Cafe', a family-owned and operated full-service restaurant in historic downtown Denham Springs. In addition to her ownership of Taste of Louisiana (TOLA) cafe, she also serves on the Denham Springs City Council. It's for her small business savvy and civic service that she was chosen as a Leading Lady.4. Tiffany SicardMrs. Sicard of HomeKey Mortgage is well-known for her innate ability to turn negatives into positives. As a matter of fact, this is one of the main factors she attributes to her success as a leading mortgage lender in the parish.With a resume including:•2019 Graduate of the Famed Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce "Leadership Livingston Program•2020 Small Business of the Year in Livingston Parish•Recipient of the 2020 Women's Leadership award (Also issued by the LP Chamber of Commerceit should come as no surprise that Mrs. Sicard was a recipient of the Local Leaders: The Podcast "Leading Ladies" Award.5. Casie McMurrayMrs. McMurray wears a lot of hats in the Livingston Parish community. She is a top producing Realtor for Covington and Associates Real Estate, was the founder of Hot Denham,and is the executive producer and business manager for not one, but two of Jim's podcast businesses: Local Leaders: The Podcast, and Envision Podcast Studio Rentals , a newly-launched full-service podcast recording, publishing, and editing studio.Casie's dedication to the local community, passion for helping homeowners find the home of their dreams, and unsurpassable worth ethic are some of the many reasons why she was given this award.As mentioned earlier, these ladies are just the tip of the iceberg of fearless women entrepreneurs and leaders who make Livingston Parish the great place to live and work.- About Local Leaders: The PodcastEach week, Jim Chapman and the team behind Local Leaders: The Podcast talks with private business owners in Livingston Parish and surrounding areas who exhibit leadership skills and business acumen that they feel our audience can benefit from and conduct 1-on-1 interviews featured throughout social media and the internet.- About Jim ChapmanJim Chapman has spent over 20 years promoting Local, family-owned businesses.Through his popular blog and podcast entitled Local Leaders: The Podcast, Jim contributes to his community's growth and the business owners who support it.Jim's catchphrase and belief that "Every Business Owner Has a Story" has attracted a large local following and even a worldwide following with listeners and viewers in over 20 different countries.In October 2020, Jim and Local Leaders: The Podcast was honored as Local Leaders: The Podcast achieved a ranking of 48th highest voted podcast in the world by Podcast Magazine.Learn more about the author of this press release. To appear on the podcast or to become a sponsor of the show, contact:

Krystal Hardison of Southeastern University Livingston Center in Walker, Louisiana was the first of five to be awarded the "Leading Ladies Award."