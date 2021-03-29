Street Execs to Host it’s Inaugural Street Weekend April 2-4, 2021 in Atlanta
Independent Artists Invited to Rock the Stage For a Chance to Win $5,000; Weekend of Panels and Events with Music Industry Execs and CreativesATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Execs, a boutique management and marketing firm, will be hosting its inaugural Street Weekend on April 2-4, 2021 in Atlanta. The three-day event will present an exciting lineup of local and national artists, producers, songwriters and content creators, alongside panel discussions and other events. Following the panels, attendees will get to experience firsthand The Parking Lot Concert®, a Covid-safe concert series that emerged this past year in Atlanta.
Kicking off the weekend is a Spinrilla sponsored showcase on Friday, April 2nd, in which artists will have the opportunity to perform on stage for a chance to win $5,000 and other prizes. The show will be judged by DJ’s from all over the country including DJ T. Lewis, DJ Ant Durty, DJ Tephlon, DJ Hylyte, E Sudd, DJ Plugg, and many others. Additionally, industry executives will be in attendance looking for emerging talent. On Saturday, April 3rd, there will be panel discussions on music and the business of engineering, marketing, management and creating content. Panelists include a list of music industry executives and creatives including Malita the Mogul, D. Leeks, KY Engineering, , Navv Greene, Mr. Dorsey and Sonny Digital, among others.
Street Execs will team up with 404 Day to present the 3rd edition of the A-Town Bash, featuring some of Atlanta’s most popular home grown talent, including Lil Scrappy, Mykko Montana, Oj Da Juiceman, Roscoe Dash, Young Ralph, DJ Unk, Shop Boyz, Teezie Dolla, Cashout, Charlie Boy Gang, Yung Tone, Dem Franchise Boyz, Kwony Cash, YC and more. Closing out the weekend on Sunday, April 4th is a Street Execs Weekend Barbecue for artists and other attendees to network and make connections.
11Eleven Media Networks, a hybrid digital entertainment platform and boutique marketing agency and television network, will be working in partnership with Street Execs to film the weekend long event.
“We are beyond excited for this artist showcase, “ said Kevin Ray, 11 Eleven Media Networks founder, who has paired with Street Execs on previous events to focus on filming and distribution of their content. “The goal is to capture the various events from the differing perspective of those involved. We want to highlight this phenomenal event across the country and give the artists an opportunity to display their talent on a much wider platform.”
In a move to rejuvenate the industry, Street Execs founders Al Parks and Sir Tek created the Parking Lot Concert® to produce concerts and other events that allow guests and attendees to enjoy their favorite artists in a safe manner. Since its launch in 2020, artists such as Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Monica, and Moneybagg Yo have performed at the Parking Lot Concert.
Founded in 2005 with over 40 years combined experience in the music business, Street Execs’ clients include Grammy®-award winning artist 2 Chainz, Travis Porter, Young Dolph, Trouble, and DJ E Sudd. In addition to artist management, the boutique agency also provides music production, creative direction, marketing, tour management and video/film production.
For more information on Street Execs or Street Week visit www.streetexecs.com or connect via social media on Street Execs’ Instagram, Twitter or YouTube Channel.
About Street Execs
Street Execs Management is a boutique artist management and marketing firm whose clients include Grammy award winning artist 2 Chainz, Travis Porter, Young Dolph, Trouble, and DJ E Sudd. Founded by partners Allen Parks, Charlie Jabaley, Coach Tek, and David Leeks, the firm has an emphatic loyalty and dedication to assuring their clients succeed on all fronts. With this goal in mind, the company can handle nearly every facet of a client's project in-house. Services provided to clients include, but are not limited to, artist development, music production, creative direction, internet marketing, street promotions, tour management, and video/film production. Fueled by it's motto of loyalty and longevity, the Street Execs team has over 40 years combined experience in the music business. The team approaches each project with a spirit of creativity, coupled with astute professional judgement. The multi-dimensional efforts of the Street Execs team will continue to permeate the industry and position talent uniquely above the rest.
About 11Eleven Media Networks
11Eleven Media Networks is a hybrid digital entertainment platform and boutique agency established as an all inclusive resource for the next content creator. The streaming platform features exclusive music, videos, interviews, concerts, news, documentaries, episodics and eventually feature length programming. The agency offers creators and artists a one-stop hands-on approach to production, marketing, PR, branding and the virtual new world. As a culture accelerator, 11Eleven Media Networks equips artists and content creators with distribution, tools, support team and cutting-edge, live streaming technology. We stamp ourselves with the motto #culturemanifested.
