Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) Elects New 2021 Board

Amanda R. Field, President John F. Coumatos, First Vice President Patricia Peterson, Second Vice President

Plainview Water Commissioner Amanda R. Field named President

CARLE PLACE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) virtual meeting sponsored by the Port Washington Water District, the Association elected a new Board for the 2021 term, which runs through December 31, 2021.

The newly elected NSWCA 2021 Board includes incoming President Amanda R. Field of the Plainview Water District who succeeds outgoing President William Schuckmann of the Hicksville Water District; First Vice President John F. Coumatos of the Bethpage Water District; Second Vice President Patricia Peterson of the Locust Valley Water District; Secretary Joseph Perry of the South Huntington Water District; and Treasurer Michael J. Kosinki, Chairman of the Roslyn Water District.

“Our organization is composed entirely of commissioners elected by the voters of our 21 districts to represent their best interests in the compliance, conservation, safety and economics of water supply,” President Field stated. “Having faced a difficult 2020 including the rigors of the COVID-19 virus, summertime drought, as well as new treatment planning and implementation island-wide, our membership is poised to ensure another year of protecting and serving our island’s most vital resource with an uninterrupted water supply.”

President Field added “I believe that our new 2021 Board brings together a group of commissioners whose talents, years of experience and dedication to serving the public will foster a collaborative atmosphere that features science, education and a continued delivery of public information to our communities. We will continue to emphasize conservation and environmentalism for long term sustainability as a means to overcome production challenges, be compliant with our regulatory partners in government, and to protect the health of our sole source aquifer.”

For More Information:

Agency Contact:

For more information about the new 2021 NSWCA board or other related NSWCA matters, contact Mr. Gary Cucchi, Progressive Marketing Group, Inc. (p) 631-756-7160, gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com

About Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association:

Organized and chartered in 1981, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is comprised of water commissioners from 21 Nassau County and Suffolk County water districts. The NSWCA is dedicated to promoting environmental excellence and best practices as well as to maintaining the highest standards of water quality and supply. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association, which serves over 620,000 people in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, sponsors regular educational meetings on topics that include the environment, security, economics, rules and regulations, among other related issues.

# # #