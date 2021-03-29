For Immediate Release: Friday, March 26, 2021

Contact: Rick Brandner, Project Engineer at 605-995-8120

Interstate 90 Construction Begins in McCook County

SALEM, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin reconstruction of Interstate 90 eastbound lanes from Salem to Humboldt in April.

Crews are currently installing guardrail and repairing the surfacing in westbound lanes. Two-way traffic will be utilizing the westbound lanes during the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes, which is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2021, and continue until the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes are completed in mid-November.

Work on the project includes recycling the existing surfacing, placement of 11 ½ inches of new concrete surfacing with asphalt shoulders, reconstruction of two bridges, rehabilitation of two other bridges, removal and replacement of two box culverts, regrading of low lying areas, and installation of drain tile.

The prime contractor on this $37 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen. The project is scheduled to be complete by November 19, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.