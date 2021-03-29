Raven Launches High-Speed Raven Original 2nd Generation Document Scanner
The 2nd Gen Raven Original Scanner is more than double the speed of its predecessor with faster scan speeds of 40 ppm / 80 ipm and a faster internal processor.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven, the leader in standalone document scanners, is excited to announce the debut of the 2nd Generation Raven Original Document Scanner, a high performance standalone scanner for business and home use.
The 2nd Gen Raven Original Scanner is more than double the speed of its predecessor with faster scan speeds of 40 ppm / 80 ipm and a faster internal processor. The 2nd Gen Raven Original Scanner comes with a larger 8 inch LCD touch screen display, the largest in the category. The scanner automatically detects and removes blank pages, automatically orients / rotates pages and has ultrasonic multifeed and paper jam detection. “The hardware has been completely redesigned to improve functionality, usability and efficiency” said Raven CEO, Stefan Diasti.
The 2nd Gen Raven Original Scanner supports USB 3.0, Wi-Fi and Ethernet LAN connectivity, allowing for use in any location. The scanner is standalone, eliminating the requirement of a computer to set up or use for scanning to cloud destinations, email, fax, flash drive, FTP and more. Designed for efficiency, the simple and easy-to-use application allows for creating custom workflows, editing documents and managing destinations - all on the large scanner touch screen. A free Raven Cloud account provides unlimited, secure cloud storage.
Raven Desktop, a scanning application for Windows PC and Mac, is included with the Raven Scanner at no cost, allowing users to scan directly to their computer. All scanned documents are fully searchable PDFs as a result of the AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) technology. “The impacts of COVID-19 have emphasized the value and efficiency of running a paperless business. Our scan-to-cloud and AI-powered OCR capabilities have enabled remote teams to more easily collaborate and manage their documents.“ said Diasti.
The 2nd Gen Raven Original Document Scanner is available on Raven.com and Amazon.
About Raven: Raven enables businesses to go paperless with robust, easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud-based document management solutions, saving businesses time, money and waste. Raven Scanners automate digital filing with direct scanning into leading cloud storage destinations, such as Raven Cloud, DropBox™, Google Drive™, Evernote™, SharePoint™, OneDrive™ and more. Raven Cloud provides scalable document management with free unlimited storage, document editing, role-based security, advanced text recognition, robust search capabilities, sharing, folder organization and more.
