Derby/theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/28/21 @ 1713 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Larceny

VICTIM: Town of Barton Highway Department

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/28/2021, at approximately 1713 hours, the Vermont State

Police were notified of a theft. It was reported highway department signs and cones were

stolen from Burton Hill Road in the Town of Barton, VT. The large reflective orange signs

were advised to have said "Road closed" and "Road closed Ahead". A total of three or four

signs along with four to six traffic cones were stolen sometime after being set up on 03/27/21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks at

802-334-8881. It was mentioned parts of Burton Hill Road are closed to thru traffic due to

poor road conditions/deep ruts and caution is advised as there are currently no remaining

warning signs on the roadway.

Sergeant Joshua Mikkola

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

802-334-8881