Derby/theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/28/21 @ 1713 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Larceny
VICTIM: Town of Barton Highway Department
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/28/2021, at approximately 1713 hours, the Vermont State
Police were notified of a theft. It was reported highway department signs and cones were
stolen from Burton Hill Road in the Town of Barton, VT. The large reflective orange signs
were advised to have said "Road closed" and "Road closed Ahead". A total of three or four
signs along with four to six traffic cones were stolen sometime after being set up on 03/27/21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks at
802-334-8881. It was mentioned parts of Burton Hill Road are closed to thru traffic due to
poor road conditions/deep ruts and caution is advised as there are currently no remaining
warning signs on the roadway.
Sergeant Joshua Mikkola
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
802-334-8881