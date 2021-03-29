Williston Barracks: DUI #3, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101040
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2021 @1647 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher Magnant
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/28/2021 at approximately 1647 hours, the Vermont State Police were
requested to assist a Vermont State Game Warden with a traffic stop on King Road
in Fletcher. Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Christopher
Magnant. After further investigation, Magnant was placed under arrest for
suspicion of DUI and processed at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.
It was also discovered that Magnant violated restrictions placed on his license.
Magnant was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division for
0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.