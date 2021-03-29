Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks: DUI #3, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                             

STATION: VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2021  @1647 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Magnant                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/28/2021 at approximately 1647 hours, the Vermont State Police were

requested to assist a Vermont State Game Warden with a traffic stop on King Road

in Fletcher. Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Christopher

Magnant. After further investigation, Magnant was placed under arrest for

suspicion of DUI and processed at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

It was also discovered that Magnant violated restrictions placed on his license.

Magnant was cited to appear in Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division for

0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021  @ 0830 Hours            

COURT: Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED: No  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

