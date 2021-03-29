G2 names Lead Forensics as leaders in Marketing Account Intelligence
I’m overjoyed that Lead Forensics has been awarded five awards during the G2 Spring reports, including three “Leader” awards in the Marketing Account Intelligence sector.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics, the global expert in website visitor identification, is thrilled to be named a leader in G2's Spring 2021 Quarterly Reports based on high customer satisfaction scores.
G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace, enables users to write authentic reviews of software products and professional services. Lead Forensics has been celebrated as a leader in the following categories:
Marketing Account Intelligence – Leader, Spring 2021
UK Marketing Account Intelligence – Leader, Spring 2021
Europe Marketing Account Intelligence – Leader, Spring 2021
Lilah Waite, CMO at Lead Forensics, said: “I’m overjoyed that Lead Forensics has been awarded five awards during the G2 Spring reports, including three “Leader” awards in the Marketing Account Intelligence sector. The reports and awards from G2 are really important to us as the reports, scores and awards are all based upon genuine and impartial feedback from across our customer base.
The multi award-winning B2B website visitor identification software has also been recognized as being the Fastest Implementation Product in the Implementation Index — providing customers with the shortest go-live time in its category. Every Lead Forensics customer is allocated a Customer Success Manager, dedicated to ensuring successful implementation, integration and maximum results.
Additionally, Lead Forensics has retained its ‘Users Love Us’ badge, which was awarded to the company previously.
Lilah added: “It’s really rewarding to know that our customers consider us to be a leader in our field and that, ultimately, they are satisfied with the software and service that we provide on a global basis. Our team, from development to data and customer success to support, works tirelessly on our solutions and with our customers. These awards really are testament to their hard work.”
Lead Forensics is an innovative website visitor identification software company launched in 2009. With offices across the UK and US, the solution has more than 60,000 users and over 600 employees. The business utilizes reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world's largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. To learn more, visit: www.leadforensics.com
