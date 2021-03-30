OpenWork Agency launches Operator Solution for Asset Owners- DIY Coworking
Does the post-Covid office environment have you looking at decreased density and excess space? Do you have grey space or shadow space that needs attention?”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As corporate tenants rethink their office space requirements in the aftermath of the pandemic, millions of square feet of office space are becoming grey space- empty space in need of creative repurposing. What will asset owners do with all that space?
Many are looking at flexible leasing arrangements such as coworking. Rather than subletting to a third-party coworking middleman, some are striking out on their own to create their own internal coworking operations.
OpenWork’s turnkey coworking operator solution, DIY Coworking, provides the financial, operational, and technological expertise necessary for asset owners to create, launch, and operate their own coworking spaces. DIY Coworking is a solution in a box.
The program provides implementation, training and knowledge transfer for internal staff, and a critical documents package for ongoing operations. It may be time to consider doing it yourself.
OpenWork Agency is a workplace consultancy with seven years of experience working with asset owners and real estate developers around the world.
