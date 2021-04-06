Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,105 in the last 365 days.

OpenWork Agency Launches Operator Solution for Asset Owners- Coworking Kit of Parts

Download the Brochure: https://openwork.agency/kit

Does the post-Covid office environment have you looking at decreased density and excess space? Do you have grey space or shadow space that needs attention?”
— OpenWork Agency
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As corporate tenants rethink their office space requirements in the aftermath of the pandemic, millions of square feet of office space are becoming grey space- empty space in need of creative repurposing. What will asset owners do with all that space?

Many are looking at flexible leasing arrangements such as coworking. Rather than subletting to a third-party coworking middleman, some are striking out on their own to create their own internal coworking operations.

OpenWork’s Coworking Kit of Parts is a turnkey coworking operator solution, providing the financial, operational, and technological expertise necessary for asset owners to create, launch, and operate their own coworking spaces. The Coworking Kit of Parts is a DIY operations solution in a box. New operations can be up and running in as little as four months, with no on-going commitment beyond launch.

The program provides implementation, training and knowledge transfer for internal staff, and a critical documents package for ongoing operations. It may be time to consider doing it yourself.

OpenWork Agency is a workplace consultancy with seven years of experience working with asset owners and real estate developers around the world.

Media Relations
OpenWork Agency
+1 888-884-6370
hello@openwork.agency
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

OpenWork Agency Launches Operator Solution for Asset Owners- Coworking Kit of Parts

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.