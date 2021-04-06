OpenWork Agency Launches Operator Solution for Asset Owners- Coworking Kit of Parts
Does the post-Covid office environment have you looking at decreased density and excess space? Do you have grey space or shadow space that needs attention?”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As corporate tenants rethink their office space requirements in the aftermath of the pandemic, millions of square feet of office space are becoming grey space- empty space in need of creative repurposing. What will asset owners do with all that space?
Many are looking at flexible leasing arrangements such as coworking. Rather than subletting to a third-party coworking middleman, some are striking out on their own to create their own internal coworking operations.
OpenWork’s Coworking Kit of Parts is a turnkey coworking operator solution, providing the financial, operational, and technological expertise necessary for asset owners to create, launch, and operate their own coworking spaces. The Coworking Kit of Parts is a DIY operations solution in a box. New operations can be up and running in as little as four months, with no on-going commitment beyond launch.
The program provides implementation, training and knowledge transfer for internal staff, and a critical documents package for ongoing operations. It may be time to consider doing it yourself.
OpenWork Agency is a workplace consultancy with seven years of experience working with asset owners and real estate developers around the world.
