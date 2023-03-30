OpenWork Agency Unveils Research-Based Workplace Strategy, Future of Work Companion & Launches CoworkingConsulting.com

Leveraging over a decade of experience in the flexible workspace industry, OpenWork has reconnected with its social science research roots, specifically anthropology, to create a significant impact on work culture and productivity. By developing a deeper understanding of how teams work best and the spaces and policies that support them, OpenWork aims to help organizations build better work environments and navigate the post-pandemic workplace.
OpenWork has also released The Future of Work Companion, a template designed to serve as a conversation starter and internal collaboration catalyst for organizations as they explore future strategies. The resource acknowledges the interrelated issues at play and the blurring of facilities and the built environment with HR and cultural issues. The Future of Work Companion is available under the Creative Commons license, allowing organizations to download, customize, and adapt the template to fit their specific needs.
In conjunction with OpenWork's evolution, the agency has launched CoworkingConsulting.com, a comprehensive resource for coworking development worldwide, offering turnkey solutions for businesses looking to establish their own coworking spaces. David Walker, Founding Partner of OpenWork Agency and Chief Collaboration Officer at CoworkingConsulting.com, said, "We're thrilled to officially launch our new co-initiative, CoworkingConsulting.com, focusing exclusively on coworking consulting. Our commitment to unlocking the benefits of coworking for the world remains strong, and we're doubling down with a community consulting model. CoworkingConsulting.com leverages the Turnkey Coworking Development Model and is supported by an ecosystem of industry-leading partners. We are dedicated to helping new and existing coworking operators deploy and scale successful operations."
Drew Jones, Founding Partner of OpenWork Agency and author of the upcoming book, The Open Culture Handbook: Five Questions to Drive Engagement and Innovation, added, "As a business anthropologist, I'm excited to see OpenWork reconnect with its social science research roots. Our expertise in workplace strategy, design, and innovation will empower businesses to create thriving work experiences that align with their company culture."
To learn more about OpenWork's research-driven workplace strategy, the launch of CoworkingConsulting.com, and The Future of Work Companion, visit OpenWork's website (https://openwork.agency) and follow them on social media.
About OpenWork Agency:
OpenWork is a boutique workplace strategy consultancy that helps bold organizations reimagine how they work. Through design research, strategy development, and futures-planning, OpenWork serves as sherpas to help align hybrid workplace and workplace strategy with company culture. For over a decade, the agency has worked with clients on workplace transformation projects around the world. Based in Austin, Texas, OpenWork shares its coworking expertise via CoworkingConsulting.com, providing comprehensive solutions to clients worldwide.
For additional details and commentary, please reach out to us at hello@openwork.agency or 888-884-6370.
