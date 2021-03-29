VERITEC, INC. INTRODUCES ITS COVID PASSPORT – BIO-ID WELLNESS CARD (OTCQB: VRTC)
VERITEC INC. (OTCQB:VRTC)
The U.S. based technology giant, Veritec, Inc., today announces its plans to roll out the COVID PASSPORT and BIO-ID WELLNESS Card. The company currently licenses its VeriCode® 2D Barcode technology to LCD Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) companies throughout Asia. As the country and the world learns to live with COVID 19, Veritec, Inc. releases its “Pandemic Passport” and “Pandemic Wellness ID”, and this is only the beginning.
COVID PASSPORT card by Veritec, Inc. will provide travelers with a highly secure digital method of identification and verification worldwide. The card has two identifiers that store information. The static unchangeable information including facial image and private personal data are stored in a proprietary 2D barcode and the changeable data such as Covid Vaccine or Covid test, date and time or additional information are stored in an NFC chip embedded in the card.
Veritec, Inc. will offer the U.S. & Governments around the globe its low cost, highly secure and “Sophisticated Technology” which will allow travelers to prove they have been vaccinated and/or tested for Covid-19. Veritec’s proprietary and patented 2D barcode technology developed with the collaboration of NASA, is featured in their Covid Passport Card and Bio-ID Wellness Card and offers a verification process to confirm travel permissions.
Unlike any other app or technology, Veritec’s 2D Matrix Code provides an enhanced encryption encoding methods more sophisticated than any other coding system on the market.
“It’s simple,” states Van Tran, CEO of Veritec, Inc., “once you carry our Covid Passport Card or Bio-ID Wellness Card, you download our Privacy Protected technology that will advise airports, borders & checkpoints of your current clearance to travel.” Additionally, Veritec’s identification methods can assist our schools, hospitals, immigration and law enforcement officials and any public entity to keep people safe and slow the spread of the illness. The technology giant explains that the “2D Matrix Coding” system provides many more benefits to the industry of technology and will announce several other benefits in the weeks to come.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Veritec is the home of the patented VeriCode® and VSCode™ secure 2D barcodes. The VeriCode® and VSCode™ are the most secure 2D barcodes on the market, due to their proprietary nature. They have the largest data capacity of the 2D barcodes (VSCode™ has over 4,000 bytes). They are the most robust of the 2D barcodes on the market and have more data capacity in a smaller space. VeriCode® and VSCode™ symbols can be encoded and marked on approximately 98% of all materials including metal, glass & plastic. There are over 35 different methods of marking the VeriCode® symbol including thermal printing, dot peen, laser etching and micro-abrasive blasting. VeriCode® symbols can be configured for re-construability with Error Detection and Correction (EDAC), so that 100% of the data in the code is returned even if up to 35% of the symbol becomes damaged or is missing. The VeriCode® and VSCode™ can be used in many applications including product marking and tracking, LCDs, pharmaceuticals, solar panels, PhoneCodes™ and biometric ID cards.
www.veritecinc.com; www.covidusamycard.com; www.vtfs.com; www.blinxpay.com; www.tangiblepayments.com.
Contact:
Van Tran (CEO) - vtran@veritecinc.com
VAN T TRAN
VERITEC INC.
+1 612-991-7928
email us here