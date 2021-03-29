Robert L. Frank, Esq. Joins the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team
Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., CEO, Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighter Community Advisory Council
Bob Frank, Esq. has joined Pinder Plotkin. He is fluent in Spanish and handles Criminal Law, Family Law, Personal Injury and Workers’ Compensation cases.
“We are extremely excited to expand our practice with the addition of Robert Frank, Esq.,” said Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., CEO of Pinder Plotkin LLC. “As a former Member of the Maryland House of Delegates’ Workers’ Compensation Subcommittee, he will be a valuable resource for Pinder Plotkin’s Workers’ Compensation Department,” said Plotkin. “The addition of an attorney fluent in Spanish will help the firm better serve the growing Latino population in Maryland,” said Plotkin.
“I have known Jason [Plotkin] for several years and have admired Pinder Plotkin’s growth while remaining focused on community service,” said Frank. “I look forward to working with the team in court and in the community,” said Frank.
The addition of Frank reinforces the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team’s strong commitment to public service. Jason A. Plotkin comes from a family of Baltimore City firefighters and currently serves as the Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighter Community Advisory Council. Joshua L. Fannon is a 20-year vet with the Baltimore City Fire Department and the President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 964 – Baltimore Fire Officers. Christian J. Miele is a former state legislator with a passion for protecting the interests of hardworking Maryland first responders. Stefanie Burton-Bragg is a volunteer firefighter, blue star spouse, and wife to a law enforcement officer (LEO).
###
About the About The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team:
Hardworking Attorneys for Hardworking People. The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is a law firm that focuses on personal injury (auto, Uber/Lyft, motorcycle, and truck accidents), workers’ compensation claims, wrongful death, birth injury, medical malpractice, opioid injuries, and estate planning and administration (probate). Pinder Plotkin offers FREE basic Wills to first responders in appreciation of the sacrifices made by them and their families. The firm has offices in Annapolis, Baltimore (Parkville), Bel Air, Ellicott City, Reisterstown and Takoma Park, Maryland. Pinder Plotkin CEO and managing attorney Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., has earned numerous honors for his work, being named to The Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, Super Lawyers List, and The Daily Record VIP List: Successful Under 40. He was also recognized by The SmartCEO as a Center of Influence and has been awarded numerous citations from federal, state and county lawmakers in recognition of his service to the community. Mr. Plotkin is a frequent speaker in the areas of personal injury and workers’ compensation. Contact Kristy Wright if you would like a quote for an article, to schedule an interview or for Mr. Plotkin to speak to your organization or association. www.PinderPlotkin.com (410) 661-9440.
Kristy Wright
Pinder Plotkin LLC
+1 410-661-9440
marketing@pinderplotkin.com
