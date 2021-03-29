Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Offers Live Personal Blessing for Easter
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Good Friday (April 2nd, 2021) at 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Louix Dor Dempriey will be offering a personal blessing, live via Zoom.
Zoom login information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88963216025?pwd=UUlBWFdVQk1TR2s2Y1JPekttdVR5QT09
Meeting ID: 889 6321 6025
Passcode: 324966
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Zoom login information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88963216025?pwd=UUlBWFdVQk1TR2s2Y1JPekttdVR5QT09
Meeting ID: 889 6321 6025
Passcode: 324966
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter