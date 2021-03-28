Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,601 in the last 365 days.

Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 5200 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person and vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021, in the 5200 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:41 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene without obtaining property.

 

A person and vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/csUYx4ZmdQw

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 5200 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.