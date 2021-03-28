Arrest Made in Assault on a Special Police Officer while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in Assault on a Special Police Officer while Armed (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.
- On Thursday, March 25, 2021, at approximately 5:05 pm, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast, the victim, who is a Special Police Officer, was at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the offense. CCN: 21-037-931
- On Saturday, March 27, 2021, at approximately 3:42 pm, in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, the victims, who are Special Police Officers, were travelling in a vehicle at the listed location. The suspect was travelling in a vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle, when the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victims. The suspect fled the scene in a high rate of speed. CCN: 21-038-872
On Saturday, March 27, 2021, 24 year-old Kyree Mitchell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun).