Arrest Made in Assault on a Special Police Officer while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth and Seventh Districts

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, at approximately 3:42 pm, in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, the victims, who are Special Police Officers, were travelling in a vehicle at the listed location. The suspect was travelling in a vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle, when the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victims. The suspect fled the scene in a high rate of speed. CCN: 21-038-872