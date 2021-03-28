COVID-19 Daily Update 3-28-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of March 28, 2021, there have been 2,422,755 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,613 total cases and 2,634 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year old female from Logan County.

“As many of us are ready for COVID-19 to go away, we must realize it is still spreading in our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue prevention efforts to combat this horrible virus and join with me in extending our condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,568), Boone (1,734), Braxton (833), Brooke (2,060), Cabell (8,359), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,953), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,485), Hampshire (1,604), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,381), Harrison (5,115), Jackson (1,764), Jefferson (3,963), Kanawha (12,944), Lewis (1,093), Lincoln (1,351), Logan (2,930), Marion (3,896), Marshall (3,167), Mason (1,859), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,372), Mineral (2,632), Mingo (2,292), Monongalia (8,612), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,004), Nicholas (1,369), Ohio (3,813), Pendleton (659), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,701), Putnam (4,506), Raleigh (5,411), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (520), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,770), Wayne (2,737), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,158), Wirt (368), Wood (7,422), Wyoming (1,814).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Doddridge, Nicholas, and Webster counties:

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Nicholas County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Webster County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hacker Valley Elementary School, 60 School Loop Road, Hacker Valley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Monday, March 29 testing events:

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Route 152, Wayne, WV