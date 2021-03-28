Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Investigating Hit-And-Run Crash In Cecil Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKTON, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team is seeking the public’s assistance in investigating a hit-and-run crash this morning in Cecil County.

Around 5:45 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the right shoulder of northbound I-95 at mile marker 104.4 prior to MD-545 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, when troopers arrived at the scene, they found an injured pedestrian, apparently struck by a multi-colored blue and purple Honda, whose driver fled the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash would have front end, passenger-side damage, including a missing mirror, which was located at the crash scene. The male victim was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at (410) 537-1150.

                                                                         ###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Investigating Hit-And-Run Crash In Cecil Co.

