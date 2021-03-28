Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI-Refusal, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3-27-21 / 1714

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 24

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence, Attempting to Elude and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Lewis                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3-27-21 at approximately 1714 Vermont State Police - Westminster received a report of a vehicle operating erratically on I-91 NB near mile marker 16.8. A Trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 22 and observed the vehicle to be swerving between the breakdown lane and both travel lanes, at times nearly striking other vehicles.

 

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle ignored the Trooper and continued to operate in a reckless manner as it continued northbound. The Trooper followed the vehicle for approximately 5 miles until it came to a stop off exit 5 on I-91, at which point the operator was taken into custody.

 

The operator was identified as Rebecca Lewis and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. She as released on conditions and ordered to appear in court on Monday 3-29-21 at 1230. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-29-21 / 1230            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

