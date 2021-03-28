Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301174
TROOPER: Matthew Nadeau
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/27/2021 at 2244 hours
LOCATION: I-89 North MM 56, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation & Violation of Conditions of Release x2
ACCUSED: Cristy Ward
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
ACCUSED: Jason W. Ward
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/27/21 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 North near mile marker 56 in the town of Middlesex for an observed speed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cristy Ward. Ward was issued a citation for negligent operation and released. Subsequent investigation revealed the passenger of the vehicle, Jason Ward, was violating two active court ordered conditions of release. Jason was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Jason was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and transferred to Northwest Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/29/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2, Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648