Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 65 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,598 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301174

TROOPER: Matthew Nadeau

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2021 at 2244 hours

LOCATION: I-89 North MM 56, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation & Violation of Conditions of Release x2

 

ACCUSED: Cristy Ward

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

ACCUSED: Jason W. Ward

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/27/21 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 North near mile marker 56 in the town of Middlesex for an observed speed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cristy Ward. Ward was issued a citation for negligent operation and released. Subsequent investigation revealed the passenger of the vehicle, Jason Ward, was violating two active court ordered conditions of release. Jason was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Jason was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and transferred to Northwest Correctional Facility for detox. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2, Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.