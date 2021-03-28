Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301174

TROOPER: Matthew Nadeau

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2021 at 2244 hours

LOCATION: I-89 North MM 56, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation & Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Cristy Ward

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

ACCUSED: Jason W. Ward

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/27/21 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 North near mile marker 56 in the town of Middlesex for an observed speed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cristy Ward. Ward was issued a citation for negligent operation and released. Subsequent investigation revealed the passenger of the vehicle, Jason Ward, was violating two active court ordered conditions of release. Jason was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Jason was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division and transferred to Northwest Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED