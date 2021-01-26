Pythian Achieves Managed Services Provider Status In the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Pythian’s extensive managed services experience brings a wealth of value to clients using Google Cloud
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. ("Pythian"), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced that it is now a Managed Services Provider (MSP) in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. The company qualified through an extensive third-party audit by demonstrating its end-to-end customer lifecycle service delivery capabilities.
— Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog
As a Google Cloud MSP partner, Pythian brings 23 years of experience in managed database, applications, networking, infrastructure, migration, and data analytics services to its customers using its proven Plan-Deploy-Manage methodology.
“We’re pleased to recognize Pythian as a Managed Services Provider within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program,” said Baris Eris, Global Program Lead, Managed Service Providers at Google Cloud. “The expertise and industry experience Pythian offers to customers will further enable them to get the most out of the cloud as they scale.”
Google Cloud customers working with Google Cloud MSP partners benefit from hands-on support, ongoing workloads management and oversight, and other services that help them maximize their cloud environment.
“We leverage Pythian’s services on an ongoing basis to ensure that we are continually evaluating and optimizing our cloud utilization, spending and architecture,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “Pythian’s understanding of Unilog’s business and systems allows us to be agile while reducing our total operating costs, which is a big win.”
Pythian provides end-to-end services and solutions for Google Cloud that span applications, infrastructure, operations management, DevOps, and data and analytics. The company’s unique expertise in these technologies helps mid and large size organizations transform their business with data using Google Cloud.
Pythian’s services include:
- Creating flexible and scalable analytics data platforms in Google Cloud
- Cost and performance optimization
- Large scale automated virtual machine (VM) migrations to the cloud
- Architectural design, data modeling, cluster design, backups and disaster recovery
- 24x7 monitoring and response
- Performance tuning, patches and upgrades
- Access to Pythian’s 300+ technical experts
- Worldwide support with dedicated support teams
- Flexible contracts for long-term as well as shorter, risk-free trials
“Pythian has deep roots in the managed services industry, making this new achievement especially well-earned,” said Keith Millar, President at Pythian. “The depth of our expertise helps our clients rapidly realize a strong return on cloud investment. Unlike alternative offerings in the market, Pythian is building layers of value-added services on top of the Google Cloud MSP framework. We are actively listening to our customers needs, which creates the requirements for these additional services.”
To engage Pythian for Google Cloud managed services, visit https://pythian.com/google-cloud-managed-services/
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics, and cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with eight Specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, IoT, Data Management and Work Transformation-Enterprise, and a Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.
