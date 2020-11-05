Pythian Achieves the Data Management Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Google Cloud recognizes Pythian’s technical proficiency and proven success in Data Management
A Specialization indicates the highest level of expertise. We look forward to working with Pythian to deliver digital transformation for customers across multiple products, workloads, and industries.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced it has earned the Data Management Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning this partner specialization, Pythian has demonstrated its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the data management field using Google Cloud technology. This is the company’s eighth Google Cloud Partner Specialization—a unique distinction for Pythian among its peers.
— Nina Harding, chief of partner programs and strategy at Google Cloud
Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Pythian currently holds specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, IoT, Data Management and Work Transformation-Enterprise.
“We’re excited that Pythian continues to invest in the skillsets of its technical teams, expand its breadth of expertise, and demonstrate proven customer successes with Google Cloud,” said Nina Harding, chief of partner programs and strategy at Google Cloud. “A Specialization indicates the highest level of expertise and experience in a particular product area, and we look forward to working with Pythian to deliver digital transformation for customers across multiple products, workloads, and industries.”
Partners that achieve the Data Management Specialization have demonstrated success managing workloads on-premises, in a private cloud, or in other public clouds. Google Cloud products included in the Data Management Specialization are Google Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, BigTable, Firestore, Firebase, and MemoryStore, as well as migrations from Oracle to Bare Metal Solution on Google Cloud.
AllSaints, a major online retailer, experienced Pythian’s data management services with a seamless migration of its operations from a hybrid cloud environment to Google Cloud - the biggest IT infrastructure change in the history of the company. In the first three months following the move, page load speeds improved by 35 percent, and online conversions were up by 20 percent. In addition, the elimination of AllSaints’ redundant servers allowed the company to reduce its platform operating costs by 75 percent.
Pythian provides end-to-end services and solutions for Google Cloud that span infrastructure and operations management, automation and DevOps, and data and analytics. The company’s unique expertise in data, analytics and cloud technologies—as well as its proven ‘Plan/ Deploy/Manage’ approach—helps mid and large size businesses transform their data and stay competitive.
“Pythian now has the distinction of eight Google Cloud Partner Specializations,” said Vanessa Simmons, vice president of business development at Pythian. “This latest accomplishment demonstrates our continuing commitment to provide our customers with the deepest expertise, the most talented resources, and the most successful outcomes with data management solutions built on Google Cloud.”
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics and cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, IoT, Data Management and Work Transformation-Enterprise, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. The company acquired Agosto, a leading cloud services and development company, in March 2020. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.
Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
+1 612-599-7797
Elizabeth Walsh
Pythian Services
+1 612-605-3559
ewalsh@pythian.com