Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson condemn letter to Salt Lake County GOP delegates

March 27, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 27, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued the following joint statement in response to a letter sent to Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates on March 26, 2021. 

“We are deeply offended by the recent reprehensible communications to Salt Lake County delegates. Let us be clear: This type of behavior should never happen and when it does we will not tolerate it, ignore it, or explain it away. It is unacceptable. The Republican Party needs women in our policymaking and discussions. Sincere apologies are owed to the women who have been victimized and we admire their courage and strength in coming forward. That is not an easy thing to do.”

