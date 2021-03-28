Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Greensboro Community Vaccination Center to Pause Drive-Through Operations Saturday and Sunday for Severe Weather

Due to the potential for severe weather today and tomorrow, the federally-supported Greensboro Community Vaccination Center at Four Seasons will stop drive-through vaccination operations at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and resume drive-through vaccinations the following mornings at 8 a.m.  Indoor vaccination operations will continue without interruption.

People with a drive-through appointment for 1 p.m. or later on Saturday and Sunday can get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre at the same appointment time.  

For those who must have a drive-through appointment, appointments can be rescheduled by calling the state’s COVID-19 Help Center at 888-675-4567.  Officials are asking people with drive through appointments to reschedule only if absolutely necessary, if they are not able to use the indoor clinic.

