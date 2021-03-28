Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,607 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/26/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond

VIOLATION:

  1. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
  2. Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Kimberly Crosson                                         

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, State Police with the assistance of Brighton Police served the accused with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct.  This was the result of an investigation into a course of conduct directed at an individual by Crosson, and which included an arrest warrant stemming from a previous charge of disorderly conduct towards the same victim.  This warrant commanded law enforcement to contact Crosson and then release with a citation to appear in court, and was executed along with the issuance of this citation.  Crosson is due in Essex County Criminal Court on 3/29/21.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Citation issued

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/21, 0830          

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks - Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.