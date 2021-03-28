Derby Barracks - Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/26/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Kimberly Crosson

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, State Police with the assistance of Brighton Police served the accused with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct. This was the result of an investigation into a course of conduct directed at an individual by Crosson, and which included an arrest warrant stemming from a previous charge of disorderly conduct towards the same victim. This warrant commanded law enforcement to contact Crosson and then release with a citation to appear in court, and was executed along with the issuance of this citation. Crosson is due in Essex County Criminal Court on 3/29/21.

COURT ACTION: Citation issued

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/21, 0830

COURT: Essex

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.