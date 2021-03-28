Derby Barracks - Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/26/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond
VIOLATION:
- Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
- Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Kimberly Crosson
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, State Police with the assistance of Brighton Police served the accused with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct. This was the result of an investigation into a course of conduct directed at an individual by Crosson, and which included an arrest warrant stemming from a previous charge of disorderly conduct towards the same victim. This warrant commanded law enforcement to contact Crosson and then release with a citation to appear in court, and was executed along with the issuance of this citation. Crosson is due in Essex County Criminal Court on 3/29/21.
COURT ACTION: Citation issued
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/29/21, 0830
COURT: Essex
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.