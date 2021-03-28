Middlesex Press Release / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A301153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2021 at approximately 1445 hours
STREET: Chelsea Rd.
TOWN: Williamstown, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lila’s Way
WEATHER: Overcast; Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Barry Perkins
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Pickup Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 03/26/2021, at approximately 1445 hours, the Vermont State Police responded
to a report of a single vehicle crash on Chelsea Road, in the vicinity of Lila’s
Way, in the Town of Williamstown. Barry Perkins, 65, of Williamstown, VT was
identified as the operator of the vehicle. Perkins showed signs of impairment
and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Barre City Police Department
and released with a citation to appear in court for the offense of DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
