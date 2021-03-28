Middlesex Press Release / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A301153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2021 at approximately 1445 hours

STREET: Chelsea Rd.

TOWN: Williamstown, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lila’s Way

WEATHER: Overcast; Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barry Perkins

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Pickup Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/26/2021, at approximately 1445 hours, the Vermont State Police responded

to a report of a single vehicle crash on Chelsea Road, in the vicinity of Lila’s

Way, in the Town of Williamstown. Barry Perkins, 65, of Williamstown, VT was

identified as the operator of the vehicle. Perkins showed signs of impairment

and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Barre City Police Department

and released with a citation to appear in court for the offense of DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648