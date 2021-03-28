Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI Drug Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Helm                              

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2021, 0715 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker St. in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)

 

ACCUSED: Logan Willey                                           

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/27/2021 at approximately 0830 hours, the Vermont State Police were informed of a single vehicle crash, with an unresponsive male in the vehicle on Quaker St. in the Town of Starksboro. Troopers responded with assistance from Bristol Rescue, Bristol Fire and Starksboro Fire departments. The vehicle was located in a ditch with the operator unconscious and non-responsive in the driver’s seat. The operator was identified as Logan Willey (19) of Lincoln, VT. Willey became responsive after first responders administered multiple doses of NarCan.

 

Willey was transported via ambulance to the Emergency Department at UVMC. While investigating further, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Subsequently, Willey was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Willey was released into the care of the medical personnel at the hospital.

 

Willey will be cited at a later date, pending the results of a drug analysis.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: To Be Determined, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

