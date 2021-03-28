Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,607 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301167

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse          

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 1248 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: William Tucker

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the town of Williamstown, VT. The victim called 911 from her neighbor’s residence advising she was physically assaulted by her significant other. After meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with William Tucker and placed him under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tucker was transported back to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions of release. Tucker was ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday, March 29th at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/21 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex/Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.