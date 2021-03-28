Middlesex/Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301167

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 1248 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: William Tucker

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the town of Williamstown, VT. The victim called 911 from her neighbor’s residence advising she was physically assaulted by her significant other. After meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with William Tucker and placed him under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tucker was transported back to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions of release. Tucker was ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday, March 29th at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/21 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191