Middlesex/Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A301167
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 1248 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: William Tucker
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the town of Williamstown, VT. The victim called 911 from her neighbor’s residence advising she was physically assaulted by her significant other. After meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with William Tucker and placed him under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tucker was transported back to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions of release. Tucker was ordered to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday, March 29th at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/29/21 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191