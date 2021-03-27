Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense.  He was previously arrested on Monday, March 22, 2021 and charged as an adult for a Homicide offense that occurred in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, on Monday, January 25, 2021.

 

Aaron Adgerson, pictured below, is described as a 17-year-old black male, 5’4” in height, weighing approximately 122 pounds with a light brown complexion. Adgerson has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 6:45 pm, in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket, and a pair of slip on shoes. 

 

 

Anyone with information on Adgerson’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Wanted Escapee

