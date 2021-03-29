Hartzell 3-Blade Navigator Composite Prop STC Approved for Bonanza Fleet
The Navigator prop is a great way to improve legacy Bonanza performance at a modest price.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell’s new Navigator, a three-blade advanced structural composite scimitar propeller, is now approved for thousands of Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine airplanes.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
The new STC applies to Bonanza models including most 35-C33A, E33A, E33C, F33A, F33C, S35, V35, V35A, V35B, 36 and A36 aircraft. Available as part of Hartzell Propeller’s Top Prop™ program, the Navigator’s Advanced Structural Composite (ASC-II) lightweight blade technology results in an increase in true airspeed of three to seven KTAS, depending on the power setting. The ASC-II blades reduce airframe vibration, which results in a smoother flight and less pilot & passenger fatigue upon arrival at your destination.
Offering low inertia, light-weight, longer durability, and reduced life cycle costs, the Navigator consists of a unique monocoque structure, with carbon fiber laminates integrated into a co-molded stainless-steel shank. The outboard half of the leading edge is protected from Foreign Object Damage (FOD) with an electroformed nickel-cobalt erosion shield. The carbon fiber Navigator weighs approximately 65 pounds and is approved at a diameter of 82 inches.
Better Performance at a Modest Price
“The Navigator is a great way to improve legacy Bonanza performance at a modest price,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “The STC kit, complete with prop, spinner, and STC paperwork, is available from prop shops, FBOs, or direct from Hartzell Propeller.” he added.
Propeller Time Between Overhaul (TBO) is six years or 2,400 hours, whichever comes first. With the extended Top Prop warranty, the propeller is covered through first overhaul, the longest propeller warranty in the industry. The basic kit is available for $27,870.
The Navigator is available with electro-thermal de-ice on existing three-blade 28-volt systems and is also fully compatible with existing fluid anti-ice installations from CAV Ice Protection Inc. A new Hartzell S-1-35 prop governor is an option under the STC as well.
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
