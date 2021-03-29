Lighthouse Express Car Wash Earns 8th Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Lawrenceville-area car wash receives its eighth prestigious Talk Award for earning high customer satisfaction ratings.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Express Car Wash cashes in on its solid customer service base, garnering high praise from satisfied customers as well as its eighth consecutive Talk Award.
— Brian Hah, General Manager
Lighthouse Express Car Wash in Lawrenceville goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure every customer enjoys not just a clean car, but a great experience, every time.
Offering a range of exterior car wash services, full-service auto detailing, hand car wash options and headlight restoration, Lighthouse Express also adds the little extras that make a difference. Complimentary amenities include tire pressure balancing, vacuuming, mat cleaner, window cleaner, air fresheners — and free smiles!
“Our car wash experience is designed to offer flexibility, an array of options to meet your needs, and simplicity to help you keep your car clean in a cost-saving, quick and efficient manner,” says General Manager Brian Hah. “Our exterior car wash packages start at just $7 and we offer the quick convenience of drive-thru express self-service (exterior only), car detailing when you want to leave no stone unturned, and unlimited monthly washes starting at just $10 a month.”
“While we offer a wide range of services, we stay true to our roots and maintain a strong emphasis on our long-standing tradition of quality, speed and technology,” says Hah. “As a result of this commitment, our express car wash services are still the same reliable, high-quality express wash using only the best quality chemicals such as genuine Rain X, Black Magic Tire Shine, Armor All Professional Extreme Shine Hot Wax, and Armor All Professional Ceramic Seal.”
Lighthouse Express Car Wash has earned a host of awards, in addition to its eight consecutive Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, including Best Car Wash in Lawrenceville, yet is still looking for ways to improve and make itself the best quality express car wash the industry has to offer.
“We work hard to fulfill customers’ requests and leave our customers with a smile inside and out,” says Hah.
So far, so good — and customers seem to agree.
“Best car wash in town… I’m a customer for life!” says Karly.
“In addition to the top-notch customer service and quality, ALL the detailing services are top notch and professionally done!” says Han. “My car looked better than when I bought it!”
“This is my new favorite car wash,” says Daniel. “ I HIGHLY recommend it. The attention to detail is unmatched.”
“I got my car detailed and really felt like I drove off the new car lot,” says Andrea.
Family owned and operated since 2005, Lighthouse Express Car Wash is a certified Water Saver member, International Car Wash Association partner, Grace for Vets supporter, and takes care of the environment by recycling its water and carefully managing its power use.
Lighthouse Express Car Wash is located at 1245 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville, Ga. Visit its website at www.lhecarwash.com or its Talk Award Page at
https://winner.thetalkawards.com/lighthouse-express-car-wash. You can follow the car wash at https://www.facebook.com/lighthousecw or https://twitter.com/lhecarwash.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
