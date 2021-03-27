Ramp and Lane Closures for Week of March 28 as Part of Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of March 28 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place for bridge and other construction. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sunday, March 28 through Friday, April 2 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022): - Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through at least June 2021.

Southbound I-580 on ramp to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9 pm to 6 am Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.

Overnight Surface Street Lane Closures

Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.

Overnight lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way 9p.m. to 6a.m. through April 2. Business access will remain open.

Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.