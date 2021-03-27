Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,995 in the last 365 days.

Ramp and Lane Closures for Week of March 28 as Part of Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of March 28 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place for bridge and other construction. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sunday, March 28 through Friday, April 2 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022): - Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 
  • Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through at least June 2021.
  • Southbound I-580 on ramp to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9 pm to 6 am Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021. 

Overnight Surface Street Lane Closures

  • Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive. 
  • Overnight lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way 9p.m. to 6a.m. through April 2. Business access will remain open. 
  • Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg 

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com

You just read:

Ramp and Lane Closures for Week of March 28 as Part of Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.