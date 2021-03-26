Suspects Wanted for Homicides in the District

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance with locating two suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses.

2021 Homicide: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:51 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1200 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Further investigation revealed that the offense took place in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Dewayne Shorter, III, of Temple Hills, MD.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 36 year-old Jonathan Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder while Armed. He can be seen in the photos below:

2020 Homicide: 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:47 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 17 year-old Dreaun Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, with Second Degree Murder while Armed. He can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.