Learn the basics of safe hunting with free MDC online program April 8

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Missouri has ample opportunities to enjoy safe hunting—like spring turkey season, which runs from April 19-May 9 and includes a youth season April 10-11. No matter what your quarry, the most important aspect of any hunting trip is safety.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Basics of Safe Hunting program, Thursday, April 8 from 6-7 p.m. This virtual class will help new hunters ensure that they are keeping safety in mind, as they take to the field this spring.

The program will review the key components to becoming a safe hunter. These include general safety considerations, along with those specifically for handling firearms. MDC staff will introduce participants to safe loading and unloading of firearms, safe firearm carries, safe zones of fire, and the special steps required to safely cross an obstacle. The class will examine the differences in hunting from ground blinds and elevated stands, and the importance of using a hunting plan.

Participants can also ask questions during the program using the chat feature. While this program is an excellent introduction to hunting safety or refresher course, it does not meet Missouri hunter education certification requirements.

Basics of Safe Hunting is a free virtual program open to ages 6 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDE. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

To learn more about or enroll in the Missouri Hunter Education program, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z45.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.