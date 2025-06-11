D.C. Rogers Lake and Peters Lake will have low water levels in the coming months

Body

FAYETTE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Fayette announce that D.C. Rogers Lake and Peters Lake will be partially drained to allow for repairs on the overflow spillway dam at D.C Rogers Lake. Currently, Peters Lake has already been partially drained, and D.C. Rogers is actively being partially drained. The dam repairs will start in August, and they are expected to last through the late summer and early fall.

While the City of Fayette completes their work on the dam, the boat ramps at both lakes will likely remain unusable due to the low water levels. During the construction, area regulations will remain the same, but access will be limited. The fishery in both lakes is not expected to be impacted by this work. Questions about lake accessibility can be directed to the City of Fayette at (660) 248-5246.