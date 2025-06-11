Deadline is Aug. 18 for Arbor Awards of Excellence nominations

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Community Forestry Council (MCFC) are accepting nominations for the 2025 Missouri Arbor Award of Excellence. The annual award recognizes communities, institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals that make significant and long-lasting efforts to care for trees in their communities.

The Arbor Award of Excellence shines the spotlight on anyone who has improved trees in their community. Any significant program, project, or event over the last two years that contributes to the care or maintenance of trees could qualify for an award.

“Trees are such an important part of our communities, and we want to honor those people and organizations who have gone above and beyond to care for and promote trees in cities throughout Missouri,” said MDC Community Forester Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “I encourage you to think about recent projects and events involving trees in your community and nominate them for the 2025 Arbor Award of Excellence.”

Winners receive a framed award, a full registration scholarship to the MCFC conference in September, an extra ticket to the award banquet during the conference, a community forestry reference book, and a $50 gift card.

Nominations are due by Monday, Aug. 18. For more information and nomination forms, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/missouri-arbor-award-excellence.

PAST WINNERS

Examples of past winners include Stan Stevens, who was honored in 2024 for his hard work and dedication in the City of Hermann. Stevens has worked with trees in Hermann for many years and was very involved in two large projects including inventory and planting.

Rockhurst University was also honored in 2024. Rockhurst demonstrated its commitment to trees in the Kansas City area with several different projects. This included tree planting on campus and surrounding neighbors plus the removal of bush honeysuckle from Paseo War Memorial Park.

The City of St. Joseph was honored in 2020. Several city departments collaborated on a large tree planting project associated with work along Blacksnake Creek and the city’s wastewater treatment facility. 1,185 trees of all sizes were planted throughout St. Joseph over a two-year period.