Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 28

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Contact: Jeff Brink, Engineering Supervisor at 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction on S.D. Highway 28 from 7 miles west of Lake Norden to U.S. Highway 81 on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Crews will begin laying out traffic control and preparing for flaggers and pilot car usage throughout construction.

Work on the project includes shoulder widening, culvert work, and spot grading.

The prime contractor on this $10.8 million project is Riley Bros. Construction, Inc. of Morris, Minnesota. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 22, 2022.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

- 30 -