Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,926 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 28

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, March 25, 2021

Contact:  Jeff Brink, Engineering Supervisor at 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction on S.D. Highway 28 from 7 miles west of Lake Norden to U.S. Highway 81 on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Crews will begin laying out traffic control and preparing for flaggers and pilot car usage throughout construction.

Work on the project includes shoulder widening, culvert work, and spot grading.

The prime contractor on this $10.8 million project is Riley Bros. Construction, Inc. of Morris, Minnesota. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 22, 2022.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.