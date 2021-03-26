For Immediate Release: Friday, March 26, 2021

Load testing of I-90 bridge over Dolan Creek Road in Sturgis to begin next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin load testing the Interstate 90 westbound bridge over Dolan Creek Road in Sturgis on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Traffic on Dolan Creek Road will be single lane with flaggers between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on both Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Sidewalk closures are also possible during those hours.

A single lane closure on the Interstate 90 westbound bridge over Dolan Creek road will be in place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Traffic will be occasionally slowed between exits 34 and 32 with short intermittent delays for exit 32 westbound on-ramp traffic.

Sensors will be attached to the underside of the bridge to measure and analyze the reaction of the bridge when a loaded truck drives across. Motorists are asked to be aware of load testing workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane and to slow down through the work zone.

Load testing will be complete by the end of the day, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.