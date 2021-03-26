Road Closed -VT ROUTE 15 FROM JOES SNACK BAR JERICHO TO ALLEN MARTIN DR ESSEX
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 15 from Joes Snack Bar in Jericho to Allen Martin Dr in Essex due to a power pole on fire.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.