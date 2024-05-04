RE: Road Closure Vt 17 W Addison

Rt 17 w Addison is back open

Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600

From: Burke, Dana

Sent: Saturday, May 4, 2024 12:35 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure Vt 17 W Addison

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 17 W in Addison is CLOSED in the area of Payne Cemetery due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH WIRES DOWN.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.