Al Fada Equitiy Holdings Ltd and Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS OTC) issue a Joint release on Acquisition Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Fada Equity Holdings and Enerkon Issue Joint release on Acquisition of East Africa Holdings Today:

Al Fada Spokesman Mr. Omar Mabruk Stated that "The company has purchased 100% of the East Africa Operations in Enerkon Solar International Inc. a USA Based, Renewable Energy and Technology Holding Company for an amount of USD $38 Million Dollars - the valuation of the assets are a Cost Plus $500M USD contract whereby the 10% Asset value was written down from $50 M USD by $12 Million Dollars, ( due to delay and cost overruns, associated with Covid, which will extend construction completion until an additional 18 months )"

Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated that: "we are very pleased with our unit sale (DBA Global Star Holdings/GGH Ltd UK) a subsidiary of ENKS wholly owned SCC Ltd (UK) Purchased in 2018 - We had taken GSH/GGH Ltd. UK into SCC Previously and as Both Companies are UK Holdings the transaction was fluid and timely"

Mr. Ballout stated further that: " The acquisition by Al Fada was a Debt/Equity Option Swap which is financed over a term of 2 years"

"ENKS is very pleased to have concluded this transaction today as it will give the company additional liquidity and leverage to amplify our activities in East and Central Europe while remain active in Africa - We will complete the post closing corporate actions over the weekend for Monday Morning"

"Enerkon Solar International Inc is a Holding company which contains 6 companies including - Utility scale Solar PV Plant EPC operating internationally and Technology holdings related to sectors in the Bio Med / Bio Tech markets, the Hydrogen, Energy, Fintech, Battery Storage and EV Fuel Cell Technologies using revolutionary - Disruptive technologies all under applied Patents and/or Trademark - in addition to joint venture production agreements some of the corporate holdings are ENKS (Nevada Corp USA) - Enerkon New Technologies (Delaware USA) - Wattoz Holdings Inc (Wyoming USA) -SCC Ltd. (UK) - GSH/GGH Ltd (UK - Now sold to AL Fada Equity Holdings Intl Ltd. (UK)".

“Mr. Ballout Stated that Loyal ENKS Shareholders, are the ‘ENKS ARMY’, and we will always support their best interests working to enhance shareholder value and steady growth”

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind - Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

