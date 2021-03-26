Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Droisys certified by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce as diverse supplier

Droisys is certified by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC).

Droisys is certified by the USPAACC as a US minority-owned business, joining the country’s fastest-growing Asian American-owned companies.

We are pleased to inform you that Droisys Inc. meets the criteria established by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation.”
— Susan Au Allen
FREMONT, CA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) certifies Droisys as a US minority-owned business, joining the country’s fastest-growing Asian American-owned companies.

The USPAACC’s certification is recognized by national corporations and requires certified companies to meet stringent requirements. The USPAACC has recognized Droisys as meeting such strict standards.

“We are pleased to inform you that Droisys Inc. meets the criteria established by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation. It is now certified as an Asian American/Minority-owned Business, and a registered member in good standing with USPAACC,” wrote Susan Au Allen, President & CEO of the USPAACC.

The USPAACC, which started its certification program in 1998, is the oldest and largest nonprofit national organization representing Asian Americans in business and professional communities. The Chamber promotes economic growth for Asian Americans and their business partners in corporate America, federal, state, and local agencies, as well as small and minority communities.

Droisys is an innovation technology company, with a reputation of delivering top engineering projects and teams to meet, execute, and solve complex business challenges & deliver nuanced solutions. Droisys specializes in end-to-end delivery of highly tailored technology solutions designed by the best software engineers in the industry. Droisys has teams onsite/remote, offsite, and offshore to deliver around-the-clock results. If your business problem can be solved with a software, Droisys can build it.

Albert Zhang
Droisys
albert.z@droisys.com

