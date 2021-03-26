Dr. William Rahal: Taking The Cosmetic Surgery Industry To New Heights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William Rahal’s patients have beautiful, natural outcomes, contributing a bounty of positive ratings, putting him at the top of his industry.
Born in Staten Island on October 20, 1981, Dr. William is a renowned Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who specializes in breast and body improvement processes. Dr. William is one of the most trusted and requested plastic surgeons in Los Angeles, CA, with his base in Beverly Hills. His specialties include Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, and Surgical and Non-Surgical treatment options for Capsular Contract (Breast Implant Complications). In addition to his surgical achievements, he was also honored by the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society for his academic excellence. This award is given to the top 10% of medical students in the United States.
Plastic surgeons often serve high-profile clients or individuals recovering from illness and accidents. Their work demands high proficiency and experience. Dr. William says, "Cosmetic plastic surgery always interested me. I don't think I could have done anything else in my life. I strongly feel that the purpose of plastic surgery is to give patients confidence that greatly increases their quality of life. The surgical result is just a way to get there, not the end in itself."
Expanding the field
Dr. William has grown leaps and bounds in technological advancements as his business continues to grow. He says, "We're creating a true Beverly Hills luxury facility and are working on building a center like never before which will give the patients a great experience. For example, stars in the ceiling dimming as they are induced, to relieve what's typically an anxious moment for patients."
Signature technique
His signature technique in Brazilian Butt Lifts is to use 360-degree liposuction around the body to help his patients perfect their hourglass figure. He also invests in the latest technology to enhance his patients' outcomes and safety, including 3-D imaging equipment, technology to tighten the skin, and the first non-invasive capsular contracture procedure.
Piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs
Dr. William can inspire young entrepreneurs across any field through his devotion and enthusiasm for cosmetic surgery. He says, "To achieve success, stay humble and always be the hardest working person in the room."
Instagram: DrWilliamRahal
