Docufraud Examiner Provides Expert Forensic Testimony at Bermuda Commission of Inquiry into Historic Losses of Land

Forensic examiner with Docufraud Canada provides expert forensic testimony at Bermuda Commission of Inquiry into Historic Land Losses
Expert Witness Testimony and Professional Forensic Services”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada announces expert testimony provided at Bermuda's Commission of Inquiry into Historic Losses of Land.
Forensic document examiner Ms. Brenda Petty provided expert evidence to the commission today. The Inquiry is chaired by Mrs. Justice Norma Wade-Miller Members appointed and in attendance are as follows:
The Hon. Wayne Perinchief, a former Member of this House, Minister of National Security and Assistant Commissioner of Police;
Ms. Lynda Milligan-Whyte, senior counsel practicing at the Bermuda Bar;
Mr. Quinton Stovell, a prominent quantity surveyor;
Ms. Frederica Forth, a former banking executive and an experienced realtor;
Mrs. Maxine Binns, consultant legal counsel with the Business Development Unit; and
Mr. Jonathan Starling, Economic & Cooperative Development Officer with the BEDC
The Inquiry is complex and goes back many years where historical documents are examined and presented into evidence.
Scope of the Commission:
1. Inquire into historic losses of citizens’ property in Bermuda through theft of property, dispossession of property, adverse possession claims, and/or such other unlawful or irregular means by which land was lost in Bermuda;
2. Collect and collate any and all evidence and information available relating to the nature and extent of such historic losses of citizens’ property;
3. Prepare a list of all land to which such historic losses relate;
4. Identify any persons, whether individuals or bodies corporate, responsible for such historic losses of citizens’ property;
Docufraud Canada was asked to examine documents and signatures dating to 1969. Our forensic examiner compared four signatures in question signed on a property agreement and compared them under magnification to genuine and authentic signatures which were provided for comparison. It was the resulting expert opinion that was presented as official sworn testimony to the Commission of Inquiry. The members of the commission will review the opinion provided against other evidence and release a verdict at some future date.
Docufraud Canada is very pleased to be part of such an historic Inquiry and is pleased to assist the commission in every way possible. The people of Bermuda deserve the truth and to set the record straight where appropriate.
