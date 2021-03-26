ImageKeeper Releases Enhanced Mobile App for Flood Insurance Adjusters
Highly efficient workflow design increases productivity, speeds funds to insureds, and reduces fraud. The App can be adapted for Wind, Hail, and other claims..LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV-based imaging system company ImageKeeper, has announced the release of its enhanced mobile app, ImageKeeper Adjuster, joining its lineup of industry leading imaging and insurance products. The new release provides easy access to insurance adjusters participating in private flood insurance programs or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Since 2016, ImageKeeper claim systems have been widely used by thousands of adjusters, supporting claims resulting from the nation’s most catastrophic flood and hurricane events: Matthew (Cat 5, 2016), Harvey (Cat 4, 2017), Irma (Cat 5, 2017), Maria (Cat 5, 2017), Florence (Cat 4, 2018), Michael (Cat 5, 2016), Barry (Cat 1) and Dorian (Cat 5, 2019).
ImageKeeper Adjuster enables adjusters to efficiently process more claims, accelerating timely payments to policyholders, while reducing risk of fraud. An advance payment request (APR) is available through the app while the adjuster is on the property, helping speed funds. This release also includes capabilities that allow FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) officials, insurance companies and adjuster firms to gain visibility into activity in real-time, forming a “Heat Map” or “Activity Plot” of damaged areas. This invaluable insight allows for additional resources to be quickly deployed to distressed locations.
The ImageKeeper Adjuster app is designed specifically for flood claim adjusters to consistently and accurately document a claim while on-site. The app features a highly efficient workflow, developed with adjusters in the field, that guides an adjuster through each element of a flood claim including: Initial Contact, Photos, Notes, Advance Payment Requests, Status of Advance Payment, Mortgage Verification, Handbook Acknowledgement, Preliminary Report, Engineer Request, and Underwriting Referral with integrated signatures. The app also features single-button policyholder communication and driving directions. Finally, the app can quickly be adapted for Wind, Hail, Fire, Auto, Earthquake, Roofing, Construction, Content or other type of damage claims.
ImageKeeper Adjuster leverages ImageKeeper’s Certified MediaTM proprietary technology, which supports Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE) Rule 902 Self Authentication of Evidence. As a result, photos, videos, and audio recordings captured using the app will have a high evidentiary value in legal proceedings: with Certified Media, one can validate media authenticity, with simple button-push authentication.
The ImageKeeper Adjuster app is a game-changing development for the flood insurance market. Its functionality provides the tools needed for any claims organization, public or private, to successfully compete with or work alongside major carriers. The ImageKeeper Adjuster app can be used in a stand-alone, closed ecosystem or be fully-integrated into legacy systems, leveling the playing field across the claims industry. ImageKeeper does not intend to disrupt the Flood Insurance market; their goal is to provide everyone with the tools to rapidly and profitably, satisfy claims while eliminating fraud.
Available now for free download in Apple’s App store, a valid ImageKeeper System Account is required. Please email info@imagekeeper.com or navigate to www.ImageKeeper.com for registration and contact details, or to request a demonstration or meeting.
ImageKeeper is an imaging system company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company began in 2013. The company’s proprietary Certified MediaTM technology supports insurance, public safety, law enforcement, hospitality and other business sectors.
