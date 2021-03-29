StoreSMART’s Vial of Life Pockets Save Lives. For Emergency Medical and Vaccine Information

Keep your medical information at hand in case of emergencies. Help first responders get quick access to life-saving medical information. Each Vial of Life includes a medical form and a location sticker.

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During medical emergencies, when seconds count, a patient may be unable to communicate. Enter StoreSMART’s Vial of Life Pockets, a quick and easy way to provide medical responders with potentially life-saving health information—and FAST!Emergency responders can make the best decisions regarding treatment when they are aware of an individual's medical history, medications, and allergies. When a crisis strikes, will you be able to advocate for yourself? Will your coworkers or loved ones be able to provide the important information medical personnel need? Do not take chances with your health. Help people help you by preparing a StoreSMART Vial of Life ahead of time!The Vial of Life cover contains important emergency instructions. The location sticker is to be placed on a door or window to alert medical personnel to the location of the Vial of Life. As a bonus, the front cover can be custom printed, making it an excellent informational giveaway for hospitals, ambulance corps, fire departments, local government agencies, or retirement communities to distribute to their clientele.“I often hear people’s stories about how hard it is to cram paperwork into a pill bottle, which is how the Vial of Life started!” says Irene Dockins of ElderConsult in Burlingame, California. “I explain how the Vial of Life can hold multiple sheets of paper easily. This item is the one that generates the most conversation and thankfulness from the people we talk to. It has been an excellent marketing ‘freebie’ for us and we have given out thousands.”Vial of Life Product Details:• Available in four sizes:o 2 1/8” x 3 ¼” Business Card Size Folding Wallet – Fits in your purse or pocket.o 3 ½” x 4 5/8” Zipper Travel Pouch – Resealable zipper with hang hole. Attach to a book bag or purse. 4” x 9” Magnetic – Holds tri-fold paper. Use on refrigerator, filing cabinet, metal door, etc. 8 ½” x 11” Magnetic – Holds letter size paper. Use on refrigerator, filing cabinet, metal door, etc.• Includes free location sticker and medical form, with easy check off boxes for medical information.• Available with stock design with emergency instructions or custom printed with your logo and information.• Made of heavy-duty vinyl plastic.To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 585-278-9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com, call 585-278-9208.Contact: Stan Feingold StoreSMART 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623 585-278-9208***

Vial of Life can saves lives in an emergency