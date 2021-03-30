SHORE BUDDIES RECYCLED PLUSH LINE PERFECT GIFT FOR EASTER BASKET
-Shore Buddies Is The Best Easter Basket Surprise -SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shore Buddies, best known for its innovative plush and gift line created using only recycled plastic bottles and a Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist in the plush category is the perfect Easter basket gift for this year! While many Easter baskets are filled with candy and chocolate, Shore Buddies plush offers a healthier, more sustainable gift solution.
“Kids will be delighted to discover Shore Buddies included in their Easter basket this spring,” says Malte Niebelschuetz, founder and CEO of Shore Buddies. “The entire line features adorable plush friends that can also help to teach our children about the dangers of ocean plastic pollution. And because they are so soft and cuddly, they also are the perfect buddy and friend.”
Shore Buddies first launched in 2015 with its award-winning plush line created using only recycled plastic and has since used more than 500,000 plastic bottles to produce the line. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors before cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside. It takes six plastic bottles to create one plush animal. The collection includes an array of huggable characters that also features fun, authentic animal sounds when pressed. Children can select from fun characters such as Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle, Finn the Dolphin and more and give the ocean a hug.
For the perfect Easter basket surprise this year the new Shore Buddies Keychains are another great option and are available in four mini Shore Buddies characters; Stephen Seagull, Emma the Whale, Finn the Dolphin, and Sammy the Seal. Just like the plush, these fun keychains make authentic animal noises too and are also made from recycled plastic bottles.
For more ideas about Egg hunts and Easter basket surprises check out Shore Buddies Youtube!
ABOUT SHORE BUDDIES
Shore Buddies is an innovative company whose mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. Developed by serial entrepreneur, Malte Niebelschuetz, the company has used 500,000 plastic bottles to develop its innovative plush and gift line. To further their mission, Shore Buddies supports non-profits that give back to ocean clean up, early childhood education and activism.
