2,000 School-aged Children Receive An Early Christmas Surprise Thanks To Shore Buddies and San Diego Coastkeeper
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elementary children enrolled in the San Diego Unified School District’s food distribution program will receive an early Christmas gift today courtesy of toy company, Shore Buddies and San Diego Coastkeeper, a non-profit organization committed to protecting and restoring San Diego’s rivers, streams and coastline and wildlife that depend on clean water. This donation is also part of a greater social initiative for Shore Buddies, whose mission is to save marine life by actively keeping plastic out of the ocean as well as educate children about the dangers of single use plastic for the environment.
“We are thrilled to team up with the San Diego Coastkeeper to make this donation to the children of the community and support the San Diego Unified School District’s food distribution program,” says entrepreneur and environmentalist Malte Niebelschuetz, CEO of Shore Buddies. “Our children have been faced with so many incredible challenges this year and we hope that this donation will bring a sense of joy as they enter the holiday break.”
Shore Buddies, best known for its plush line made from recycled water bottles and a Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist, will give each child a Shore Buddies keychain (made from 2x recycled plastic bottles), a copy of "Shore Buddies and the Plastic Ocean" Mini Book and a link to the Shore Buddies plastic footprint calculator as well as other educational resources for elementary teacher and students found on www.shore-buddies.com and www.sdcoastkeeper.org
More importantly, Shore Buddies and San Diego Coastkeeper are providing classroom curriculum regarding the importance of recycling to the district, which will be presented via zoom in January. Niebelschuetz adds, “Early childhood education about the dangers of single use plastic for the environment is key. Shore Buddies goal is to make sustainability a second language from day one. With this knowledge, children will grow up more in touch with the environment and make better, more sustainable decisions as adults. They will also be more empowered to take action and stand up for what matters to them.”
Shore Buddies launched in 2015 with its award-winning plush line created using only recycled plastic. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors before cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies' stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside. It takes six plastic bottles to create one plush animal.
About Shore Buddies
Shore Buddies is an innovative company whose mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. Developed by serial entrepreneur, Malte Niebelschuetz, the company has used 500,000 plastic bottles to develop its innovative plush and gift line. To further their mission, Shore Buddies supports non-profits that give back to ocean clean up, early childhood education and activism.
About the San Diego Unified School District
San Diego Unified School District is providing free, nutritious meals for children at school locations throughout the district Monday through Friday. The district also provides extra meals on Friday to cover the weekends. The district started the grab-and-go service immediately after the pandemic forced schools to physically close in March. The number of food distribution sites has increased over the months, and now totals 81. More than 9 million meals have already been distributed for children. In addition to 21 meals a week per child the district provides, San Diego Unified also distributes more than 5,000 boxes of grocery items to families each week.
About the San Diego Coastkeeper
Founded in 1995, San Diego Coastkeeper protects San Diego’s bays, beaches, watersheds, and ocean for the people and wildlife that depend on them. Coastkeeper uses community outreach, education, and advocacy to promote stewardship of clean water and healthy coastal ecosystems. Coastkeeper’s K-6 grade environmental education program, Project SWELL, provides teachers and students with standards-aligned water and climate science curriculum and hands-on activities. Project SWELL was developed in partnership with City of San Diego Think Blue and San Diego Unified School District.
