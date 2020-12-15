SHORE BUDDIES RECYCLED PLUSH LINE IS A TOY OF THE YEAR (TOTY) FINALIST
-Shore Buddies Tops Holiday Shopping Wish Lists Too!-SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shore Buddies, best known for its innovative plush and gift line created using only recycled plastic bottles and one of the hottest gift ideas this holiday season, is now a Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist in the plush category. Administered by The Toy Association, the TOTY Awards are held annually to showcase the best of the best in the toy industry and covers several categories, including plush. The award is also considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by The Toy Association as a TOTY finalist in the plush category,” says Malte Niebelschuetz, founder and CEO of Shore Buddies. “I started Shore Buddies as a way to educate our children about the dangers of single use plastic and to actively keep plastic out of the ocean. To be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award is truly incredible and we’re excited and honored to be recognized.”
Shore Buddies first launched in 2015 with its award-winning plush line created using only recycled plastic and has since used more than 500,000 plastic bottles to produce the line. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors before cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside. It takes six plastic bottles to create one plush animal. The collection includes an array of huggable characters that also features fun, authentic animal sounds when pressed. Children can select from fun characters such as Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle, Finn the Dolphin and more and give the ocean a hug.
The winners of The TOTY Awards will be announced at a virtual event on Friday, February 12, 2021, which also includes a “People’s Choice” winner based on consumer votes. Voting is now open across all categories, including Plush Toy of the Year at ToyAwards.org. TOTY winners are decided by votes cast by retailers, media, consumers, and Toy Association members.
ABOUT SHORE BUDDIES
Shore Buddies is an innovative company whose mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. Developed by serial entrepreneur, Malte Niebelschuetz, the company has used 500,000 plastic bottles to develop its innovative plush and gift line. To further their mission, Shore Buddies supports non-profits that give back to ocean clean up, early childhood education and activism.
