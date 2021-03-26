Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Registration Open for Black Student Caucus Hosted by MYAN

This April, MYAN (Maine Youth Action Network) is hosting a multi-day virtual caucus for Black Student Unions and Black students from across Maine. Each Saturday of the month (four events in total), Black youth in Maine will have the opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another and four incredible keynote speakers.

Each Saturday is dedicated to one of four main topics: Black Excellence, Black Self Preservation and Wellness, Shades of Blackness, and Black Expression.

This space is explicitly reserved for Black student unions and individual Black youth. Participating Black youth currently in middle school, high school, college, and out of school will have an avenue to foster networks and dialogues with each other. We additionally welcome Maine high school graduates from the Black community who are pursuing plans for themselves outside of post-secondary education.

To learn more about this event or to register, visit our website using the button below!

Learn more here or contact MYAN.

